Best photo announced as online voting ends in Stenin Press Photo Contest

The best photo has been announced in the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest after internet users chose the work of Justin Sullivan from Cape Town in the singles category. “Disconnection is a surgically piercing aerial view of an African elephant poached for Ivory in Northern Botswana,” the organizers say.

The photojournalist said he was both happy and sad about this particular photo making it to the finals. “It’s exciting to see that an important issue such as elephant poaching will make headlines around the world… It’s also heartbreaking as a reminder of the ecological loss we are currently facing.”

A ceremony will be held in Moscow on September 10 to announce the winners of the contest, which was launched by Rossiya Segodnya under the aegis of the Russian Commission for UNESCO.

The contest is named after the Russian photojournalist Andrei Stenin who was killed in eastern Ukraine in 2014.