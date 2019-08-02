 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Best photo announced as online voting ends in Stenin Press Photo Contest

Published time: 2 Aug, 2019 11:49 Edited time: 2 Aug, 2019 12:24
Best photo announced as online voting ends in Stenin Press Photo Contest
© The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest.

The best photo has been announced in the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest after internet users chose the work of Justin Sullivan from Cape Town in the singles category. “Disconnection is a surgically piercing aerial view of an African elephant poached for Ivory in Northern Botswana,” the organizers say.

The photojournalist said he was both happy and sad about this particular photo making it to the finals. “It’s exciting to see that an important issue such as elephant poaching will make headlines around the world… It’s also heartbreaking as a reminder of the ecological loss we are currently facing.”

A ceremony will be held in Moscow on September 10 to announce the winners of the contest, which was launched by Rossiya Segodnya under the aegis of the Russian Commission for UNESCO.

The contest is named after the Russian photojournalist Andrei Stenin who was killed in eastern Ukraine in 2014.

