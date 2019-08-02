 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US formally withdraws from 1987 INF nuclear treaty with Russia

Published time: 2 Aug, 2019 09:19 Edited time: 2 Aug, 2019 09:57
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. © Reuters / Jonathan Ernst / Pool

The United States formally withdrew from a landmark nuclear missile pact with Russia on Friday. Washington “will not remain party to a treaty that is deliberately violated by Russia,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement about the US withdrawal.

The 1987 arms control accord, known as the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, bans either side from stationing short- and intermediate-range, land-based missiles in Europe.

Senior US administration officials said Moscow had deployed “multiple battalions” of a Russian cruise missile throughout the country in violation of the pact, “with the ability to strike critical European targets,” Reuters said. Moscow denies the allegation, saying the missile’s range puts it outside the treaty, and has accused the US of inventing a false pretext to exit a treaty Washington wants to leave anyway so it can develop new missiles.

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed on Friday that the operation of the INF Treaty has been terminated at the initiative of the US as of August 2. Moscow also called on the US to implement a moratorium on deploying intermediate-range nuclear missiles.

