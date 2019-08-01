Pilot of F-18 Super Hornet crash in California dead

The Navy has confirmed the death of the pilot of the F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet, which crashed near a military installation in California. His name will not be released until notification of his next of kin.

“The Navy mourns the loss of one of our own and our thoughts go out to the family and friends affected by this tragedy,” the service branch said on Twitter.

The fighter-attack aircraft crashed Wednesday morning at the Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, which is located near Death Valley National Park, approximately 150 miles north of Los Angeles. A rescue operation followed, as it was unclear if the pilot had managed to eject from the plane.

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.





