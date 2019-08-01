6.8 quake strikes off coast of central Chile, shakes Santiago

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Chile around 2:30 pm local time on Thursday. The epicenter was at the depth of about 10 kilometers, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The tremors were strong enough to be felt in the capital Santiago, some 167 kilometers to the northeast. Footage on social media showed light fixtures and furniture swaying in apartments.

No tsunami warning was issued, and there were no reports of damage or casualties.