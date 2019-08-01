 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6.8 quake strikes off coast of central Chile, shakes Santiago

Published time: 1 Aug, 2019 19:08 Edited time: 1 Aug, 2019 19:08
©  USGS
©  USGS

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Chile around 2:30 pm local time on Thursday. The epicenter was at the depth of about 10 kilometers, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The tremors were strong enough to be felt in the capital Santiago, some 167 kilometers to the northeast. Footage on social media showed light fixtures and furniture swaying in apartments.

No tsunami warning was issued, and there were no reports of damage or casualties.

