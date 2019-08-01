 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US Senate overwhelmingly approves budget deal despite deficit fears

Published time: 1 Aug, 2019 17:12 Edited time: 1 Aug, 2019 17:12
US Capitol, Washington, DC ©  REUTERS/Erin Scott

Steamrolling over the objections of fiscal conservatives and Democrats concerned about leverage, the US Senate approved a two-year budget deal in a 67-28 vote. The bipartisan accord raises the debt ceiling and makes government shutdowns far less likely through 2021.

President Donald Trump has already signaled he would sign the bill calling it “phenomenal” for the country and noting it would get him through the 2020 election, adding “there is always plenty of time to cut!”

Democrat critics of the bill worried that it was giving up their fiscal leverage over Trump, as the party currently controls the House of Representatives where all the spending bills originate. Senator Rand Paul (R-Kentucky), a Trump ally on foreign policy, also opposed the bill out of concerns over deficit spending and the $22 trillion and rising national debt.

