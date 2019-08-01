Egypt’s Sisi, Kushner in talks on how ‘to consolidate peace in Mideast in light of instability’

President Donald Trump’s adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner met on Thursday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo to discuss the US plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace.

Both sides discussed “ways to consolidate peace and stability in the region in light of the instability it suffers from,” the Egyptian presidency said.

Kushner recounted the contacts the US delegation had made with various parties “to set the negotiations between the Palestinians and Israelis back on track,” AFP reports, citing the statement.

The US envoy is on a regional tour which has already taken him to Jordan and Israel to discuss the controversial peace plan, already rejected by the Palestinians.

Sisi’s office stressed Egypt’s commitment to a “two-state solution and the building of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.”