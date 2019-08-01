 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Lebanon, Iraq participation in Astana talks on Syria may help resolve pressing issues – Moscow

Published time: 1 Aug, 2019 13:41 Edited time: 1 Aug, 2019 15:40
UN special envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen attends a session of the peace talks on Syria in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, April 26, 2019. © Reuters / Mukhtar Kholdorbekov

The participation of Lebanon and Iraq in the Astana process on Syria will make it possible to resolve a number of pressing issues, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

The 13th international high-level meeting on Syria takes place in Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan (former Astana) on August 1-2. Lebanese and Iraqi observers have for the first time joined the Astana talks.

“We believe that it will improve the engagement of Syria’s neighboring countries, making it possible to discuss… the return of Syrian refugees, the restoration of trade and economic ties and relations between Damascus and its Arab partners in more detail,” Zakharova said.

The meeting in Nur-Sultan involves representatives of the guarantor countries (Russia, Iran, and Turkey), the Syrian government, and the armed opposition. Officials from the UN and Jordan are present as observers.

