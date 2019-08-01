EU ‘to work with’ Iranian FM Zarif despite US sanctions

The European Union said on Thursday that it regrets the US decision to impose sanctions against Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, and vowed to continue working with him.

“We regret this decision,” said Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela, a spokesman for EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini.

“From our side, we will continue to work with Mr Zarif as Iran’s most senior diplomat and in view of the importance of maintaining diplomatic channels,” AFP quoted Martin as saying.

Zarif, who was a critical figure in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with world powers, dismissed the sanctions and said they would not affect him.