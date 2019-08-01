EU ‘to work with’ Iranian FM Zarif despite US sanctions

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 1 Aug, 2019 11:57 Edited time: 1 Aug, 2019 13:59
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini and Iran's FM Mohammad Javad Zarif attend a meeting in Vienna, Austria, July 6, 2018. © Reuters / Leonhard Foeger

The European Union said on Thursday that it regrets the US decision to impose sanctions against Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, and vowed to continue working with him.

“We regret this decision,” said Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela, a spokesman for EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini.

“From our side, we will continue to work with Mr Zarif as Iran’s most senior diplomat and in view of the importance of maintaining diplomatic channels,” AFP quoted Martin as saying.

Zarif, who was a critical figure in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with world powers, dismissed the sanctions and said they would not affect him.

