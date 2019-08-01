 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Dutch law banning face-covering apparel in public places comes into force

Published time: 1 Aug, 2019 10:39 Edited time: 1 Aug, 2019 10:44
© Reuters / Denis Sinyakov.

A new Dutch law has come into force that bans face-covering clothes on public transport, in government buildings and at health and education institutions. The proscribed clothing includes the burqa and niqab, worn by conservative Muslim women.

The Netherlands is the latest European country to introduce such a ban, following the likes of France, Germany, Belgium, Austria and Denmark.

Muslim and rights groups have voiced opposition to the law, called the 'partial ban on face-covering clothing.' An Islamist political party in Rotterdam has said it will pay the €150 ($167) fines for anybody caught breaking it, AP reported.

Very few women in the Netherlands wear a burqa or niqab.

