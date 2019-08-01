Dutch law banning face-covering apparel in public places comes into force

A new Dutch law has come into force that bans face-covering clothes on public transport, in government buildings and at health and education institutions. The proscribed clothing includes the burqa and niqab, worn by conservative Muslim women.

The Netherlands is the latest European country to introduce such a ban, following the likes of France, Germany, Belgium, Austria and Denmark.

Muslim and rights groups have voiced opposition to the law, called the 'partial ban on face-covering clothing.' An Islamist political party in Rotterdam has said it will pay the €150 ($167) fines for anybody caught breaking it, AP reported.

Very few women in the Netherlands wear a burqa or niqab.