 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

S. Korea to review security cooperation if Japan removes it from list of trusted trade partners

Published time: 1 Aug, 2019 07:39 Edited time: 1 Aug, 2019 10:27
Get short URL
S. Korea to review security cooperation if Japan removes it from list of trusted trade partners
South Korea's FM Kang Kyung-Wha (L) and Japan's FM Taro Kono attend the World Economic Forum on ASEAN in Hanoi, Vietnam, September 13, 2018. © Reuters / Kham

South Korea warned Japan on Thursday that it would review security cooperation if Tokyo pushes ahead with plans to remove Seoul from its “white list” of trusted trade partners.

Seoul’s Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha met her Japanese counterpart Taro Kono on Thursday, on the sidelines of a regional foreign ministers’ meeting in Bangkok, and urged Tokyo to walk back the proposed relegation.

Kang warned Kono that the renewal of a military intelligence-sharing agreement between the countries could be jeopardized by any such “white list” removal, AFP said.

The row between the two key US allies follows a decades-long quarrel over Japan's forced labor practices during World War II. Japan last month unveiled tough restrictions on exports of chemicals vital to Seoul’s world-leading chip and smartphone industry.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies