Senate confirms Kelly Craft as US envoy to UN

Published time: 31 Jul, 2019 22:05
FILE PHOTO ©  Reuters / Chris Wattie

Kelly Knight Craft, currently the US ambassador to Canada, will be Washington’s new envoy to the United Nations, after the Senate voted 56-34 to confirm her to the position. Five Democrats crossed the aisle to vote for Craft. The ambassador post has been vacant since the resignation of Nikki Haley at the end of 2018.

Craft is a Republican donor and a strong supporter of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky), who backed her appointment to Canada in August 2017. Her UN nomination was sent to the Senate in May.

