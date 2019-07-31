 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

It’s ‘normal’ for Iran to test missiles – defense minister

Published time: 31 Jul, 2019 10:41 Edited time: 31 Jul, 2019 16:55
Get short URL
It’s ‘normal’ for Iran to test missiles – defense minister
Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami. © Reuters / Sergey Karpukhin

Iran’s defense minister said on Wednesday it was “normal” for the country to test missiles as part of its defense research, media reports say.

The statement came after Washington said Tehran had test-fired a medium-range missile last week.

Brigadier General Amir Hatami stopped short of explicitly confirming the test, Reuters said. “Such things are normal across the world,” Hatami was quoted by the semi-official news agency ISNA as saying. “The research programs of the armed forces are drawn up and carried out every year… including missile tests.”

A US defense official said last week that Iran had launched what appeared to be a medium-range ballistic missile which traveled 1,000km (620 miles), and added that the test posed no threat to shipping or US personnel in the region.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies