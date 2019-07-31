 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Italy, EU end standoff as 5 states accept 116 African asylum seekers

Published time: 31 Jul, 2019 13:29 Edited time: 31 Jul, 2019 16:33
Italian Deputy PM Matteo Salvini pets a cat during a visit to the capital's largest cattery as part of his initiative against animal cruelty, in Rome, Italy. July 17, 2019. © Reuters / Yara Nardi

The EU ended a standoff with Italy over African immigration on Wednesday, agreeing to take 116 asylum-seekers rescued at sea last week but denied permission to go ashore by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini.

Germany, France, Portugal, Luxembourg and Ireland had agreed to take the asylum-seekers, meeting a condition set by Salvini for allowing the group to come ashore, Reuters said.

An additional group of those rescued by an Italian coastguard boat last week would be received in Italy with the support of the Catholic Church. Reports last week said there were 135 migrants on the vessel.

“Job done, mission accomplished,” Salvini tweeted after announcing he was finally willing to let the ship disembark. The incident showed the urgent need for temporary arrangements to ensure disembarkations of rescued persons in a timely manner, a European Commission spokeswoman said.

