Kushner discusses Mideast peace plan with King Abdullah in Jordan

Published time: 31 Jul, 2019 14:50
Jared Kushner looks on as US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, July 26, 2019. © Reuters / Leah Millis

US President Donald Trump’s adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner met with Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Amman on Wednesday for talks on a controversial US plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace, AFP reported.

They discussed “efforts to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” the royal court said, adding that Kushner was “visiting Jordan on a tour that includes a number of countries in the region.”

Trump's Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt and Kushner have spent two years developing the plan containing political and economic components, which they hope will provide a framework for renewed talks between Israel and the Palestinians.

Greenblatt told the UN Security Council last week that peace could not be achieved “by fiat of international law or by these heavily wordsmithed, unclear resolutions,” triggering rebuttals from several members, including Germany, Russia, Britain, France and Indonesia, Reuters said.

