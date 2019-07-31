Beijing tells outsiders not to ‘sow distrust’ in S. China Sea

China’s top diplomat on Wednesday warned outside countries not to amplify disputes in the South China Sea. Chinese Councilor Wang Yi touted progress on an eventual Code of Conduct with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) after meeting counterparts in the Thai capital.

Wang, who is scheduled to meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Bangkok, reiterated after meeting ASEAN foreign ministers that China opposes interference by countries outside the region, Reuters reported.

“We think non-regional countries should not deliberately amplify such differences or disputes left from the past,” Wang said. Tensions have risen in the South China Sea over recent incidents between Chinese and Vietnamese and Philippine ships.

Beijing recently described US criticism of its role in the South China Sea, including comments by Pompeo, as “slanderous.”