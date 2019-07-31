 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Beijing tells outsiders not to ‘sow distrust’ in S. China Sea

Published time: 31 Jul, 2019 11:55 Edited time: 31 Jul, 2019 14:28
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives to a BRICS foreign ministers meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 26, 2019. © Reuters / Ricardo Moraes

China’s top diplomat on Wednesday warned outside countries not to amplify disputes in the South China Sea. Chinese Councilor Wang Yi touted progress on an eventual Code of Conduct with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) after meeting counterparts in the Thai capital.

Wang, who is scheduled to meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Bangkok, reiterated after meeting ASEAN foreign ministers that China opposes interference by countries outside the region, Reuters reported.

“We think non-regional countries should not deliberately amplify such differences or disputes left from the past,” Wang said. Tensions have risen in the South China Sea over recent incidents between Chinese and Vietnamese and Philippine ships.

Beijing recently described US criticism of its role in the South China Sea, including comments by Pompeo, as “slanderous.”

