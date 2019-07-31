 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
No NATO mission requested in Strait of Hormuz, Stoltenberg says

Published time: 31 Jul, 2019 12:50 Edited time: 31 Jul, 2019 14:18
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg meets with German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer in Brussels, Belgium, July 31, 2019. © Reuters / Stephanie Lecocq / Pool

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday there had been no formal request for the military alliance to launch a mission in the Strait of Hormuz.

The US has proposed stepping up efforts to safeguard the vital oil route at a time of heightened tension between Washington and Tehran.

The US Embassy in Berlin said on Tuesday that Washington had formally asked Germany to join France and Britain in a mission to secure shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and to “combat Iranian aggression,” Reuters reported.

European countries forming a naval coalition for the Gulf would send a hostile message, Iran's government spokesman Ali Rabiei was reported as saying on Sunday.

