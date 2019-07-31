 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UK must offer border referendum on N. Ireland if govt chooses hard Brexit – Sinn Féin

Published time: 31 Jul, 2019 09:57 Edited time: 31 Jul, 2019 10:06
Sinn Fein Leader Mary Lou McDonald leaves a meeting with EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels, Belgium, April 1, 2019. © Reuters / Francois Lenoir

Britain would have to offer a referendum on Northern Ireland splitting from the United Kingdom if the government pursues a hard Brexit, the head of Northern Ireland’s largest nationalist party said on Wednesday.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald told BBC radio it would be “quite scandalous” for the government to not grant a border poll if it pursued a no-deal Brexit.

At a meeting with Britain's new leader on Wednesday, the Sinn Féin leader warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson that a disorderly Brexit would be disastrous for the Irish economy, Reuters reports.

“We’ve challenged him very strongly on that [Brexit] policy. We have set out very clearly that this would be catastrophic for the Irish economy, for Irish livelihoods, for our society, our politics and for our peace accord,” McDonald said.

