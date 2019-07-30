 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Cyprus backs Total-Eni partnership’s offshore gas drilling in new exploration area

Published time: 30 Jul, 2019 15:12 Edited time: 30 Jul, 2019 18:15
The government in Nicosia has licensed a consortium of France’s Total and Italy’s Eni to search for hydrocarbons in another area over which Cyprus has exclusive economic rights, the country’s energy minister said Tuesday.

Georgios Lakkotrypis said the two oil companies will each have 50 percent rights to Block 7, one of 13 areas composing the east Mediterranean island nation’s exclusive economic zone off its south coast, AP reports.

The two companies are now partners in seven blocks. A partnership between ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum and a consortium composed of Texas-based Noble Energy, Israel’s Delek and Dutch Shell, have licenses for a block each.

Starting from late this year or in early 2020, there are plans by all licensed companies to drill up to nine wells.

