German prosecutors order raids on suspected members of far-right group

Germany’s federal prosecutors say they have carried out raids on suspected members of a potentially violent far-right group. The apartments of six suspects –and four other people who aren’t suspects– were searched in four German states on Tuesday, AP reported.

The suspects are alleged to have founded a group called “Storm Brigade” last year, as a sub-organization of an outfit called “Wolf Brigade.”

The group’s stated aim is the “reinvigoration of a free fatherland” in accordance with “Teutonic moral law,” prosecutors said, adding that they suspect the group may have been prepared to use violence.

Tuesday’s raids were conducted to gather more evidence and determine whether the suspects had weapons, according to the the statement.