US plans to build additional military infrastructure in Australia – FM

Published time: 30 Jul, 2019 11:32 Edited time: 30 Jul, 2019 15:35
Australian FM Marise Payne and Chinese FM Wang Yi in Beijing, China, November 8, 2018. © Reuters / Thomas Peter / Pool

The US is planning to build additional military infrastructure in Australia once Congress gives approval to the US Navy for $211.5 million, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Tuesday.

The statement comes at a time when the Western allies have become increasingly concerned by China’s efforts to “expand its influence” in the Pacific, Reuters said.

“The development of facilities will support the Force Posture Initiatives,” Payne told Sky News, referring to agreements reached in 2011 between the US and Australia to enhance their defense ties. The initiatives entail 2,500 US Marines training in Australia each year, and regular joint training between the allies’ air forces.

Australian media reported earlier this month that Washington had plans for a new port facility near Darwin, the capital of Australia’s Northern Territory. US Marines deployed in an annual rotation for training are housed in an Australian base at Darwin.

