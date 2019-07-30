 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Britain’s PM Johnson promises Ireland ‘no physical border checks’ after Brexit

Published time: 30 Jul, 2019 13:21 Edited time: 30 Jul, 2019 15:25
Get short URL
Britain’s PM Johnson promises Ireland ‘no physical border checks’ after Brexit
© Reuters / Getty Images / Charles McQuillan / Pool

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Ireland’s Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on Tuesday that there would be no physical checks at the Irish border after Brexit.

In their first phone call since he took office, Johnson repeated that the current “backstop” plan to keep the frontier open, which is included in the EU’s draft divorce deal, was unacceptable, AFP reports.

“On Brexit, the prime minister made clear that the UK will be leaving the EU on October 31, no matter what,” a Downing Street spokesperson said. “He said that in all scenarios, the government will be steadfast in its commitment to the Belfast Agreement and will never put physical checks or physical infrastructure on the border.”

The Belfast Agreement, also known as the Good Friday Agreement, brought peace to Northern Ireland after years of violence over British control. Removing checks at the border with the south of Ireland was considered a key factor in reducing tensions. After Brexit, the border will become part of the EU’s external frontier.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies