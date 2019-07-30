 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Turkey’s ties with NATO unaffected by S-400 purchase – FM

Published time: 30 Jul, 2019 10:24 Edited time: 30 Jul, 2019 12:17
Turkey's FM Mevlut Cavusoglu and Acting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, during a NATO Summit, in central Brussels, Belgium July 11, 2018. © Reuters / Yves Herman

The situation which emerged after Ankara purchased Russian S-400 missile systems does not affect Ankara’s relations with NATO, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in Thailand on Tuesday.

“We have no issue with NATO, when you look at the statements of the secretary general… with regard to S-400s and other issues, it is not a problem to NATO,” TASS quoted him as saying. “Turkey is in top five in contributions to NATO.”

Cavusoglu said it was “more of a bilateral issue between Turkey and the United States.” The minister made the statement in Thailand, where a ministerial meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is taking place.

The top Turkish diplomat earlier met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to discuss bilateral relations and international issues.

