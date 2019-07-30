Turkey’s ties with NATO unaffected by S-400 purchase – FM

The situation which emerged after Ankara purchased Russian S-400 missile systems does not affect Ankara’s relations with NATO, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in Thailand on Tuesday.

“We have no issue with NATO, when you look at the statements of the secretary general… with regard to S-400s and other issues, it is not a problem to NATO,” TASS quoted him as saying. “Turkey is in top five in contributions to NATO.”

Cavusoglu said it was “more of a bilateral issue between Turkey and the United States.” The minister made the statement in Thailand, where a ministerial meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is taking place.

The top Turkish diplomat earlier met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to discuss bilateral relations and international issues.