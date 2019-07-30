Philippines defense chief slams Beijing for S. China Sea actions

The Philippines defense chief has criticized Beijing for what he described as bullying actions in the South China Sea, adding that China’s peaceful assurances contrast with its behavior in the contested sea, AP reported.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana was asked to comment on Tuesday on the Chinese ambassador’s assurances that Beijing won’t seek hegemony in the contested waters and “will not take the first shot.”

“They say, ‘We do not bully people around,’ they follow international law, but I said you are not, what you are telling is not what you are doing on the ground,” Lorenzana said.

According to the minister, China’s takeover of the Scarborough Shoal following a protracted 2012 standoff “was bullying.” Lorenzana’s critical statements contrasted with the stance of the country’s China-friendly president.