UN envoy Salame calls for truce between warring Libyan parties for Muslim holiday

Published time: 30 Jul, 2019 08:23 Edited time: 30 Jul, 2019 10:00
UN envoy Salame calls for truce between warring Libyan parties for Muslim holiday
UN Libya envoy Ghassan Salame. © Reuters / Brendan McDermid

The UN envoy for Libya has called for a truce between warring parties during the upcoming Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, warning that the ongoing conflict could grow into “a full-blown civil war.”

Ghassan Salame told the UN Security Council on Monday that the truce for Eid, the festival of sacrifice which will fall around August 10, should include confidence-building measures including a prisoner exchange and release of detainees.

It should be followed by a high-level meeting of “concerned countries” to cement the cessation of hostilities, as well as a meeting of key Libyan figures to agree on a way forward for the fractured country, AP quoted him as saying.

Salame said his three-part action plan will require consensus among the Security Council’s 15 members and other countries “who exert influence on the ground.”

