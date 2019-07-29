 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Egypt, Jordan leaders discuss Israeli-Palestinian peace, support 2-state solution

Published time: 29 Jul, 2019 15:54 Edited time: 29 Jul, 2019 17:43
Jordan's King Abdullah II and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. © Reuters / Muhammad Hamed

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Monday discussed efforts to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, reaffirming their support for a two-state solution, according to Sisi’s office.

The meeting came ahead of an expected visit to the region by US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner, who is pushing a controversial peace plan rejected by the Palestinians and criticized by Jordan, AFP reported.

Sisi’s office said the Egyptian and Jordanian leaders agreed on “the importance of intensifying efforts” to resume peace talks.

They also said the talks should abide by the two-state solution long accepted internationally as the basis for the settlement of the conflict.

