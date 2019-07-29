Egypt, Jordan leaders discuss Israeli-Palestinian peace, support 2-state solution

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Monday discussed efforts to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, reaffirming their support for a two-state solution, according to Sisi’s office.

The meeting came ahead of an expected visit to the region by US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner, who is pushing a controversial peace plan rejected by the Palestinians and criticized by Jordan, AFP reported.

Sisi’s office said the Egyptian and Jordanian leaders agreed on “the importance of intensifying efforts” to resume peace talks.

They also said the talks should abide by the two-state solution long accepted internationally as the basis for the settlement of the conflict.