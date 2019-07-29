 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Alleged ‘ethical abuses’ reported at UN agency for Palestinians

Published time: 29 Jul, 2019 11:43 Edited time: 29 Jul, 2019 16:40
A Palestinian demonstrator holds a United Nations' flag during a rally against a US decision to cut funding to the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in Bethlehem, West Bank September 26, 2018. © Reuters / Mussa Qawasma

An internal ethics report has alleged mismanagement and abuses of authority at the highest levels of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees. The findings by the ethics department of the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) are now being scrutinized by UN investigators.

The allegations include senior management engaging in “sexual misconduct, nepotism, retaliation, discrimination and other abuses of authority, for personal gain, to suppress legitimate dissent, and to otherwise achieve their personal objectives,” AFP reported, citing the document.

The agency provides schooling and medical services to 5.4 million Palestine refugees in Lebanon, Jordan, Syria and the Palestinian territories.

The UNRWA has recently faced an unprecedented crisis after US funding cuts.

