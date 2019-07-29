Yemen urges intl oil companies to restart production as new airstrike kills at least 10 – report

Yemen’s internationally recognized government has called on oil companies to restart production and exploration in the country, Reuters reported on Monday, citing a document issued by the Ministry of Oil and Minerals.

The ministry said companies involved in production and exploration should resume production as per the partnership agreements with the government, according to a memorandum signed by Minister Aws Abdullah al-Awd.

Yemen’s oil output has collapsed since 2015 when a Saudi-backed military coalition intervened in Yemen’s war to try to restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to power.

On Monday, airstrikes killed more than 10 civilians in a market in Yemen’s Saada province, a medical source and Houthi-run media said. The Saudi-led coalition has not commented on the report and there was no confirmation from Saudi authorities.