 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Yemen urges intl oil companies to restart production as new airstrike kills at least 10 – report

Published time: 29 Jul, 2019 16:23 Edited time: 29 Jul, 2019 16:41
Get short URL
Yemen urges intl oil companies to restart production as new airstrike kills at least 10 – report
Houthi allied police troopers secure a street in Hodeidah, Yemen. © Reuters / Abduljabbar Zeyad / File Photo

Yemen’s internationally recognized government has called on oil companies to restart production and exploration in the country, Reuters reported on Monday, citing a document issued by the Ministry of Oil and Minerals.

The ministry said companies involved in production and exploration should resume production as per the partnership agreements with the government, according to a memorandum signed by Minister Aws Abdullah al-Awd.

Yemen’s oil output has collapsed since 2015 when a Saudi-backed military coalition intervened in Yemen’s war to try to restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to power.

On Monday, airstrikes killed more than 10 civilians in a market in Yemen’s Saada province, a medical source and Houthi-run media said. The Saudi-led coalition has not commented on the report and there was no confirmation from Saudi authorities.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies