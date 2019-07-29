 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Sudan’s protesters say 5 killed at rally as military council’s general meets Sisi in Cairo

Published time: 29 Jul, 2019 12:23 Edited time: 29 Jul, 2019 14:03
Sudan’s protesters say 5 killed at rally as military council’s general meets Sisi in Cairo
Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy head of the military council and head of paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), in Aprag village, 60km from Khartoum, Sudan, June 22, 2019. © Reuters / Umit Bektas / File Photo

The deputy chief of Sudan’s military council General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo met with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on his first official visit to Egypt on Monday. The general, widely known as Hemeti, “presented the latest developments on the current situation in Sudan,” the Egyptian presidency said.

Sisi, the former general turned president, reiterated Egypt’s “strategic support” in maintaining “the stability and security” of its neighbor Sudan, the presidency added.

A doctors committee linked to the protest movement said in a statement that five demonstrators, including four students, were shot dead at a rally in the central Sudan’s town of Al-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state, on Monday, AFP said.

They were reportedly killed by sniper bullets a day before protest leaders and ruling generals meet to resolve the remaining issues concerning the forming of a civilian administration.

