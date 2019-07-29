 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UK rejects idea of tanker swap with Iran – Foreign Secretary

Published time: 29 Jul, 2019 07:49 Edited time: 29 Jul, 2019 09:54
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. © Reuters / Hannah McKay

Britain has rejected the idea that it could release a Iranian tanker in exchange for a British-flagged vessel seized by the Islamic Republic in the Gulf, Reuters reports.

Tensions have spiked between Iran and Britain since Tehran seized a British-flagged tanker earlier this month. The move came after British forces captured an Iranian oil tanker near Gibraltar, accused of “violating sanctions” on Syria.

“There is no quid pro quo,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told BBC radio on Monday. “This is not about some kind of barter. This is about the international law and the rules of the international legal system being upheld and that is what we will insist on.”

President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday he hoped British PM Boris Johnson’s “familiarity” with Iran will help “to get rid of existing obstacles in the growth and expansion of relations between us.”

