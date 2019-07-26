 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Salvini asks Europe to take 140 migrants on Italian ship

Published time: 26 Jul, 2019 16:07 Edited time: 26 Jul, 2019 17:18
Italian Deputy PM Matteo Salvini. © Reuters / Remo Casilli / File Photo

Italy’s Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has said he won’t let 140 rescued migrants off an Italian coastguard ship until Europe agrees to take them, AP reports.

Many of those who were aboard the coastguard vessel on Friday had been aided the previous evening by a fishing boat from Sicily.

No disembarkation port will be assigned until other European countries volunteer to take them, ANSA quoted Salvini as saying.

The minister demands that other EU nations share the costs and logistics of caring for the migrants, who are often rescued at sea from boats launched by Libyan-based human traffickers.

