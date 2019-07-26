 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia urges BRICS states to take part in rebuilding Syria – Lavrov

Published time: 26 Jul, 2019 16:52 Edited time: 26 Jul, 2019 17:02
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov attends news conference after talks on forming a constitutional committee in Syria, at the UN in Geneva, Switzerland, December 18, 2018. © Reuters / Denis Balibouse

Moscow is urging its partners in the BRICS group of nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) to take part in work towards the post-war restoration of Syria, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

“It is crucially important to support the processes of Syria’s post-conflict restoration,” he told a BRICS foreign ministerial session in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

“We urge participation in this activity and note in this connection efforts taken by our Chinese and Indian friends,” TASS quoted Lavrov as saying.

The main tasks ahead are the restoration of sovereignty and territorial integrity, extermination of remaining terrorists, [and] assistance in the return of refugees with an advance of the political process led by the Syrians themselves, Lavrov said. “The launch of a constitutional committee that is expected shortly will be a crucial stage on this path.”

