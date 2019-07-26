Russia urges BRICS states to take part in rebuilding Syria – Lavrov

Moscow is urging its partners in the BRICS group of nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) to take part in work towards the post-war restoration of Syria, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

“It is crucially important to support the processes of Syria’s post-conflict restoration,” he told a BRICS foreign ministerial session in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

“We urge participation in this activity and note in this connection efforts taken by our Chinese and Indian friends,” TASS quoted Lavrov as saying.

The main tasks ahead are the restoration of sovereignty and territorial integrity, extermination of remaining terrorists, [and] assistance in the return of refugees with an advance of the political process led by the Syrians themselves, Lavrov said. “The launch of a constitutional committee that is expected shortly will be a crucial stage on this path.”