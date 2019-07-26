 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian space agency Roscosmos to initiate talks on banning anti-satellite weapon tests

Published time: 26 Jul, 2019 13:47 Edited time: 26 Jul, 2019 14:59
© Reuters / Fabrizio Bensch

Russia’s state space corporation plans to initiate international negotiations on banning full-scale tests of anti-satellite weapons, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Friday.

Roscosmos plans to initiate such talks “with the aim of banning full-scale anti-satellite weapon tests held by way of destroying spacecraft and littering low orbits,” Rogozin said in Korolyov, Moscow Region. He said he was concerned about these tests as satellite fragments “may destroy the station,” TASS reports.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on March 27 that India’s military had successfully tested its own anti-satellite weapon to hit a satellite in a low near-Earth orbit.

Senior assistant to the section chief at Russia’s Space Situation Reconnaissance Center Roman Fattakhov later said that India’s anti-satellite weapon test had caused the space apparatus’ destruction and produced more than 100 fragments that might endanger the International Space Station.

