Ukraine president’s party wins election with 43.16% of votes as all ballots counted

Published time: 26 Jul, 2019 10:35 Edited time: 26 Jul, 2019 12:15
A volunteer holds electoral materials in support of the Servant of the People party led by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev, July 18, 2019. © Reuters / Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Servant of People party is winning the snap parliamentary election with 43.16 percent of votes, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said on Friday after all 100 percent of the ballots have been counted.

Four other parties have overcome the five-percent threshold. Opposition Platform For Life received 13.05 percent of votes, former PM Yulia Timoshenko’s Batkivshchina – 8.18 percent, former president Petro Poroshenko’s European Solidarity – 8.10 percent, and singer Svyatoslav Vakarchuk’s Golos (Voice) – 5.82 percent.

A snap parliamentary election was held in Ukraine on July 21. Voter turnout was at 49.84 percent, the lowest ever in the history of Ukrainian parliamentary elections.

