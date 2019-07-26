 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Turkey to turn elsewhere if US won’t sell F-35s, Erdogan warns

Published time: 26 Jul, 2019 09:45 Edited time: 26 Jul, 2019 10:15
© Reuters / Umit Bektas

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey would turn elsewhere for fighter jets if the US will not sell it F-35s, Reuters reports. The US decision to cut Ankara from the program would not deter it from meeting its needs, he added.

Speaking publicly about the strained US ties for the first time in 11 days, Erdogan said he hoped US officials would be “reasonable” on the question of sanctions, adding that Turkey may also reconsider its purchase of advanced Boeing aircraft.

“Are you not giving us the F-35s? OK, then excuse us but we will once again have to take measures on that matter as well and we will turn elsewhere,” Erdogan told members of his ruling AK Party.

Commenting on the situation in Syria, Erdogan said that Turkey is determined to destroy the “terror corridor” east of the Euphrates river, regardless of how talks conclude with the US on a planned safe zone in Syria’s north.

