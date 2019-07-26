France’s Macron to discuss Brexit with Britain’s PM Johnson ‘in coming weeks’

Emmanuel Macron will discuss Brexit in the coming weeks with new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, an official from the French president’s Elysee office said on Friday. Macron has also invited Johnson to France for a visit in the next few weeks, the official said.

The two leaders had spoken on Thursday, and Macron’s talks with Johnson over Brexit will be “in regards to the demands of the European Union” regarding Brexit, Reuters reported, citing the statement.

The president of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker told Johnson on Thursday that EU officials have no mandate to renegotiate the Brexit withdrawal agreement, AFP said.

They spoke on the telephone for the first time since Johnson was sworn in as leader on a platform of taking Britain out of the EU on October 31 with or without a formal divorce accord.