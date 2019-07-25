EU Commission takes Hungary to court for ‘criminalizing the helping of asylum seekers’

The European Union executive on Thursday took Hungary to court over a law that makes it a crime to help asylum seekers.

The commission filed a case against Hungary at the EU's top court, the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg, over the law, which was passed last year. The 'Stop Soros' legislation also enforces new restrictions on the right to claim asylum.

The Hungarian legislation “curtails asylum applicants’ right to communicate with and be assisted by relevant national, international and non-governmental organizations by criminalizing support to asylum applications,” the Commission said.

The court case could lead to hefty fines for Hungary, Reuters said.