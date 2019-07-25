 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 25 Jul, 2019 14:59 Edited time: 25 Jul, 2019 18:22
EU Commission takes Hungary to court for ‘criminalizing the helping of asylum seekers’
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban meets with European Council President Donald Tusk on the sidelines of an EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 30, 2019. © Reuters / Virginia Mayo / Pool

The European Union executive on Thursday took Hungary to court over a law that makes it a crime to help asylum seekers.

The commission filed a case against Hungary at the EU's top court, the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg, over the law, which was passed last year. The 'Stop Soros' legislation also enforces new restrictions on the right to claim asylum.

The Hungarian legislation “curtails asylum applicants’ right to communicate with and be assisted by relevant national, international and non-governmental organizations by criminalizing support to asylum applications,” the Commission said.

The court case could lead to hefty fines for Hungary, Reuters said.

