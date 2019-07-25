Sudan protest groups, rebels end rift over power-sharing deal with generals

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 25 Jul, 2019 13:51 Edited time: 25 Jul, 2019 18:03
Sudanese people celebrate after the ruling military council and a coalition of opposition and protest groups reached an agreement to share power during a transition period, in Khartoum, July 5, 2019. © Reuters / Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah / File Photo

Sudanese protest leaders and their rebel partners have resolved their differences over a power-sharing deal signed with the military rulers, a leading protest group said on Thursday.

The umbrella protest movement signed a power-sharing accord on July 17 with Sudan’s ruling generals that provides for a transitional civilian administration, the key demand of demonstrators.

Three armed groups who are members of the protest movement had objected to the deal, saying it failed to address peace in the war zones of Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile. A group of protest leaders flew to Addis Ababa for talks with the rebels, AFP reported. After days of negotiations they reached an agreement that was announced on Thursday.

The protest leaders and generals have yet to sign what is called the “Constitutional Declaration.”

