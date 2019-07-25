Sudan protest groups, rebels end rift over power-sharing deal with generals

Sudanese protest leaders and their rebel partners have resolved their differences over a power-sharing deal signed with the military rulers, a leading protest group said on Thursday.

The umbrella protest movement signed a power-sharing accord on July 17 with Sudan’s ruling generals that provides for a transitional civilian administration, the key demand of demonstrators.

Three armed groups who are members of the protest movement had objected to the deal, saying it failed to address peace in the war zones of Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile. A group of protest leaders flew to Addis Ababa for talks with the rebels, AFP reported. After days of negotiations they reached an agreement that was announced on Thursday.

The protest leaders and generals have yet to sign what is called the “Constitutional Declaration.”