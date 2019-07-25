No-deal Brexit ‘would be a British decision only’ – Irish PM

Ireland's prime minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday it would be Britain’s decision alone whether or not it would leave the EU without a deal, adding that he hoped PM Boris Johnson would not take that decision.

“'No-deal' is a British threat. The only people who can cause 'no-deal' is the United Kingdom government,” he said, following the Irish government’s final cabinet meeting before its summer recess.

“I hope the new UK prime minister hasn’t chosen 'no-deal', but that will be up to them,” Reuters quoted Varadkar as saying.

The Irish premier –or Taoiseach– added that he wasn't going to speak to Prime Minister Johnson “over the airwaves,” and that he was looking forward to meeting his British counterpart.