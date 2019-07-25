 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Puerto Rico governor says he’ll resign after massive civil unrest

Published time: 25 Jul, 2019 16:43
©  Reuters / Gabriella N. Baez

Puerto Rico’s embattled governor Ricardo Rosselló said on Wednesday that he will step down from the island’s most senior political position. Throughout the week, massive protests calling for his resignation brought the US territory to a halt, with some news outlets describing the demonstrations as the largest in its recent history.

Rosselló’s position became increasingly precarious after the Puerto Rican Center for Investigative Journalism released a series of communications between Rosselló and his staff containing sexist, homophobic and violent content. Amongst the communications were mocking references to victims of Hurricane Maria, which devastated the island in 2017.

On Sunday, Rosselló stepped down as leader of the New Progressive party and pledged not to stand for re-election in 2020. However, protesters and politicians from both Puerto Rico and mainland USA made clear that they would only be satisfied with nothing short of resignation. On Wednesday, attorneys working for Puerto Rico’s speaker of the House of Representatives, Carlos Méndez Núñez, said that they found three instances of content within the communications that constitute impeachable offenses.

