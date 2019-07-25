 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Spain PM Sanchez loses confidence vote as coalition talks with far-left fail

Published time: 25 Jul, 2019 15:43 Edited time: 25 Jul, 2019 16:35
Spain's acting PM Pedro Sanchez reacts during the final day of the investiture debate at the Parliament in Madrid, July 25, 2019. © Reuters / Sergio Perez

Spain’s caretaker socialist PM Pedro Sanchez lost a crunch post-election vote of confidence on Thursday after coalition talks with the far-left failed.

Sanchez faces the confidence vote in parliament after his Socialist party won most seats in an inconclusive general election in April without securing a majority.

Apart from the 123 lawmakers of his own party, just one other deputy from a regional grouping supported Sanchez in the confidence vote, leaving him far from the simple majority he needed to go through, AFP reported.

Spain is now a step closer to holding its fourth general election in as many years. The country faces an ongoing separatist movement in its northeastern region of Catalonia, high unemployment, low wages and job insecurity. Sanchez has another two months to find ways of getting support, either for a minority or coalition government.

