First shipment to Turkey of Russian S-400s ‘is complete’ & 2nd is planned – Ankara

The first shipment of Russian S-400 defense systems to Ankara has been completed, Turkish military officials said on Thursday. They added that a second shipment is now being planned, Reuters reports.

Turkey began accepting delivery of the S-400s earlier this month, in a move that has strained ties with the United States. Washington suspended Ankara from the F-35 jet program over security concerns and has warned of possible US sanctions. Turkey has so far dismissed the warnings.

Ankara is still engaged in talks with US officials to procure the Patriot defense system, which Washington had offered as an alternative to the S-400s, officials in Turkey confirmed on Thursday.

They also expect France to deploy one SAMP/T battery, a missile defense system developed by the Franco-Italian EUROSAM consortium, along the southern Turkish border.