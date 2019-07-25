 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
PM Boris Johnson makes first address to MPs in UK Parliament (WATCH LIVE)
N. Ireland’s DUP wants UK to leave EU with deal, won’t join parliamentary moves to prevent Brexit

Published time: 25 Jul, 2019 10:05
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster, DUP Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds (L), and DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson, inside 10 Downing Street in London on June 26, 2017. © Reuters / Daniel Leal-Olivas / Pool

The Northern Irish party propping up Britain’s minority government does not want Britain to leave the European Union without a deal, Reuters quoted one of its senior lawmakers as saying on Thursday.

“We’re very clear that we want to leave the EU with a deal, that is our priority. We don’t want to get into a no-deal scenario,” Jeffrey Donaldson told RTE Radio.

The lawmaker said that while the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) wanted to leave with a deal, it would not join parliamentary efforts to prevent Brexit from happening and would not take no-deal “off the table.”

DUP leader Arlene Foster wrote in the Belfast Telegraph the referendum decision had to be implemented in order for government to move on to other problems.

