German utility to close Grohnde nuclear plant at weekend due to high river temperatures

Published time: 25 Jul, 2019 09:40 Edited time: 25 Jul, 2019 09:50
The Weser river. © Reuters / Fabian Bimmer

PreussenElektra, the nuclear section of German utility E.ON, has said it will take its Grohnde nuclear reactor offline on Friday due to high river water temperatures.

The measure is due to legal requirements that demand a switch-off when the Weser river exceeds 26 degrees Celsius, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The closure of the 1,430 MW plant will run from midday on Friday July 26 until Sunday July 28, Reuters reported, citing current expectations.

Germany and Belgium registered their highest-ever temperatures on Wednesday as a new heat wave spread across parts of the continent.

