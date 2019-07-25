N. Korea test-fires 2 new short-range missiles – Seoul

Pyongyang test-fired two new short-range missiles on Thursday, South Korean officials said. This is the first such launch since North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump agreed to revive stalled denuclearization talks last month.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry urged the North to stop acts that are unhelpful to easing tension, saying the tests posed a military threat, Reuters reported.

It was not immediately clear if the missiles used ballistic technology which would be a breach of UN Security Council resolutions targeting North Korea’s missile and nuclear weapons programs.

North Korea launched the missiles from the east coast city of Wonsan with one flying about 430km (267 miles) and the other 690km (428 miles) over the sea. They both reached an altitude of 50km (30 miles), according to the military in Seoul.