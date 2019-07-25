Azerbaijan’s fighter jet crashes in Caspian Sea – Defense Ministry

An Azerbaijani fighter jet crashed near the capital Baku, the country’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday. The accident tool place during a training flight.

The MIG-29 disappeared from radar at 22.00 (1800GMT) late on Wednesday, the ministry said in a statement.

The plane is believed to have crashed in the Caspian Sea, and search and rescue efforts for the pilot have been initiated, the ministry added.

On the instructions of the defense minister, a special commission has been created to establish the causes of the crash.