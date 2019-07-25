 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Azerbaijan’s fighter jet crashes in Caspian Sea – Defense Ministry

Published time: 25 Jul, 2019 07:16 Edited time: 25 Jul, 2019 09:05
An Azerbaijani fighter jet crashed near the capital Baku, the country’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday. The accident tool place during a training flight.

The MIG-29 disappeared from radar at 22.00 (1800GMT) late on Wednesday, the ministry said in a statement.

The plane is believed to have crashed in the Caspian Sea, and search and rescue efforts for the pilot have been initiated, the ministry added.

On the instructions of the defense minister, a special commission has been created to establish the causes of the crash.

