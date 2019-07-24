 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Belarusian diplomat in critical condition after being shot by Turkish citizen

Published time: 24 Jul, 2019 19:41 Edited time: 24 Jul, 2019 19:45
An official from the Belarusian embassy in Turkey has been shot twice by a Turkish citizen, reportedly a neighbor of the diplomat. The official was rushed to hospital and remains in a critical condition

Aleksandr Poganshev, who serves as Undersecretary of Administrative Affairs of the Embassy of Belarus, was shot in Ankara on Wednesday afternoon by an assailant who has yet to be named. The shooter reportedly took his own life after the incident

The Belarusian foreign ministry’s press service told Sputnik that the attacker was mentally unstable.

“An employee of the Belarusian embassy was returning home with his child when he was shot by a mentally unbalanced Turkish citizen​​​. He is now in a serious condition and is receiving medical assistance,” the ministry's spokesperson, Anatoly Glaz, told the agency.

