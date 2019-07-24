 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
New defense minister says Germany’s military spending must keep rising

Published time: 24 Jul, 2019 12:43 Edited time: 24 Jul, 2019 17:48
Germany's new Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer speaks with Chancellor Angela Merkel during her swearing-in ceremony in Berlin, July 24, 2019. © Reuters / Fabrizio Bensch

Military spending in Germany must keep rising, the country's new defense minister said on Wednesday, telling critics that the move isn’t simply a response to foreign pressure.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who also leads Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right party, told lawmakers after being sworn in as defense minister that she is committed to reaching a 2 percent spending target and that Germany must reach 1.5 percent by 2024.

She said spending needs to remain on “a reliable, constantly growing path,” AP reported.

NATO members in 2014 agreed to “aim to move toward” increasing defense spending to 2 percent of their respective GDPs by 2024, though Germany has already said it doesn’t expect to meet that goal.

Kramp-Karrenbauer said Germany is and will remain “a reliable ally,” but the 1.5 percent aim reflects “our minimum needs.”

