UK ministers of defense, business & trade go as Johnson becomes PM

Britain’s Defense Secretary Penny Mordaunt is leaving the role and will not serve in new PM Boris Johnson’s team of senior ministers, she said on Wednesday.

“I’m heading to the backbenches from where the PM will have my full support,” tweeted Mordaunt, a Brexit supporter who backed Johnson’s opponent Jeremy Hunt in the leadership race. She had also been serving as Women and Equalities minister.

Britain’s business minister Greg Clark and trade minister Liam Fox both said they would no longer be in government after Johnson was formally appointed prime minister, Reuters reported.

The PM “is right to appoint a new team for a new premiership,” said Clark, who had been one of the more pro-European members of Theresa May’s government.