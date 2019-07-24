 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Mayor of Mogadishu, officials injured in suicide attack on Somalia govt HQ – report

Published time: 24 Jul, 2019 15:49 Edited time: 24 Jul, 2019 15:54
Mayor of Mogadishu, officials injured in suicide attack on Somalia govt HQ – report
© Reuters / Feisal Omar

A suicide bomb attack on the local government headquarters injured the mayor of Mogadishu and several other Somali officials on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

No one immediately claimed responsibility but Al-Qaeda-linked Islamist group Al Shabaab, which wants to topple the UN-backed government, carries out such attacks.

“A suicide bomber walked into the meeting hall and blew up himself,” said Mohamed Abdullahi, adding that his cousin and the mayor were among the officials injured.

Somalia has been riven by conflict since 1991.

