Mayor of Mogadishu, officials injured in suicide attack on Somalia govt HQ – report

A suicide bomb attack on the local government headquarters injured the mayor of Mogadishu and several other Somali officials on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

No one immediately claimed responsibility but Al-Qaeda-linked Islamist group Al Shabaab, which wants to topple the UN-backed government, carries out such attacks.

“A suicide bomber walked into the meeting hall and blew up himself,” said Mohamed Abdullahi, adding that his cousin and the mayor were among the officials injured.

Somalia has been riven by conflict since 1991.