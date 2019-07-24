Russia rejects FBI chief’s election meddling accusations – deputy FM

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 24 Jul, 2019 12:23 Edited time: 24 Jul, 2019 14:55
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov. © Reuters / Thomas Peter / Pool

Moscow rejects new allegations by FBI Director Christopher Wray of meddling in US elections, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

“Our stance has remained unchanged. There are no grounds whatsoever for asserting that Russia tried or is going to meddle [in US elections], as the FBI head said recently,” Ryabkov told reporters.

“We will follow Robert Mueller’s speech,” the diplomat said when asked whether Moscow would follow former US special counsel Robert Mueller’s speech in the lower house of Congress on the alleged meddling in US elections.

“We will read and see how much his speech differs from what his report states,” Ryabkov said.

